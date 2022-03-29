Dear GhanaWeb: I am in a toxic marriage, he cheated and I also cheated but it’s unending

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

I have suffered long enough, at least to know I asked for assistance. I need help and advice on what to do with my life because I am slipping into depression.



I have been married for over seven years to a man I got pregnant for at 26. He is a divorcee who was married for over 13 years with no kids. He is far older than I am in years, financially stable and I, on the other hand, settled because of love and to build a family, little did I know what I was getting myself into.



The man is easily infuriated. We have fought a lot over the years since we’ve been together, but it has gradually elapsed into something worse. I haven't been able to attain peace at work, probably because of the stress I have been going through in this marriage.



I have a beautiful child that looks up to me, I am scared to leave because he has the means and capability to take the child away from me by any means, although we are married traditionally.



If not assisted in managing this situation, I see myself and my child dead. He cheated on me, later I also cheated. Now I know he's been cheating for some months, and I am getting tired of all these. He doesn't eat at home; we almost constantly have argumentative fights. I got into this before I even knew who I was and what I really want in life.



I am forced to act 10 plus years older yet that is not who I am. I am actively searching for a job to at least get out of the house, earn money and have me and my child a fallback plan if things go south, but I am yet to get any positive leads. Please assist because at this point, I don't see any point in living for me and my child.



Kindly don't reveal my identity.



