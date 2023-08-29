Dear GhanaWeb: My husband hasn't been intimate with me for 2 months after I added some spice to our sex life

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am in a happy marriage and I have been married to the man of my dreams for 6 years now. He is so caring, loving, and Godfearing thus there’s no day I have ever regretted getting married to him.



We have sex three times a week and for the six years we have been intimate, I realized it has been the same style, and truth be told, it felt boring sometimes. I don’t know if I should attribute it to the fact that we were both virgins when we got married and that is why he is unable to change the sex position.



I was craving something adventurous, therefore, I decided to watch some videos to learn how to make our sexual life adventurous.



My research did not prove futile as I was able to learn more about such things from the internet.



One day, I decided to go wild on my husband and it was the day I did enjoy sex, but my husband after everything looked surprised and confused.



He said nothing to me after that day and it has been two months since he touched me.



As I write to you, I am also confused if it was wrong for me to do that.



Also, is he thinking if I have had such an experience with someone outside the relationship which is why I tried it with him?



Why do you think my husband is behaving in such a manner?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/BB



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:







