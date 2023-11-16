Dear GhanaWeb: Can friends have good sex and still keep the friendship level?

LifeStyle of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I have this lady friend whom I have befriended for 5 years now. Most people think we’re seeing each other but that is not so.



We do everything together; eating, cooking, washing, and the list goes on and on.



In our second year as friends, she came up with an idea.



According to her, since we’re both not in any serious relationships, we should have sex with no strings attached. This is what is termed as friends with benefits, right?



I agreed to it because lowkey, I liked her but didn’t know how to tell her she caught my attention.



So, we started and our sex escapade has been going on for three years. I must say, whatever we have going on between us is very good, and wouldn’t wish for it to end.



I have fallen in love with this girl. It’s like I am so attached to her and I have reached the point where I can’t go through a day without her.



I gathered the courage to propose to her but she said no.



I tried to convince her but she was still adamant. What could be the reason? I asked her and she said she was done with men and relationships after her boyfriend broke her heart.



She continued that the breakup drained her and almost made her take her life.



I understood how she felt but I told her I would treat her differently and would never do that to her. She said her ex-boyfriend said the exact words to her but he ended up breaking up with her.



She wants us to continue to have sex and play around as friends, other than that, we should bring the relationship to its knees.



I’m so attached to her that I can’t give up on what we have going on.



What do I do?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/NOQ