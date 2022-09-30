Dear Ghana Web: My husband calls me his slave

LifeStyle of Friday, 30 September 2022

Dear Ghana Web,



“I bought you, you are my wife,” is what my husband told me when we got married. I thought it was a joke but it's been hell since I got married to him.



I am a Master's Degree holder with over six years of experience working. Since I got married, I have been made a housewife who has mothered three children.



My husband has blocked me from reaching my family and it has been hard to tell my story.



He locks me outside to sleep in the compound when I talk back at him and also controls my money flow when I stand up for myself.



Please help me, what do I do?



