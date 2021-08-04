Dear Future Husband: How GhanaWeb sub-editor wrote her husband into being

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After years of painstakingly writing her heart out, sculpting with words who her dear future husband should be, GhanaWeb sub-editor Bernice Owusuaa has finally drawn the future into the present tying the nuptial knot with Eric Opare Gyan!



It is no longer a future fantasy. And yes, the past is also not the present. Presently, it’s all about the radom radom zo! As Gyedu Blay Ambolley would put it.



Bernice, a beauteous bride, looking elegant in a pearls-defined laced wedding gown, gleefully said ‘Yes, I do’ to Eric who looked very dapper in white and blue blazer with blue pants and a peach bow tie on July 31, 2021.



The setting was the Christ Apostolic Church International, Bantama Central, Ashanti Region, which was adorned by family and friends who donned sightly apparel to be a part of history with Apostle Augustine Bugyei being the officiating minister.



The icing on the cake? A performance from renowned gospel musician Evang. Diana Asamoah!



Delivering a sermon at the event, Rev Dr. Asomadi Kyeremeh, Head Pastor of the church, entreated the newly-weds to, among others, embrace effective communication, eschew pride, and ultimately make Jesus Christ the pivot of their union.



The couple, having received the certificate of marriage, joyously danced their hearts out with award-winning Diana Hamilton’s ‘Adom’ which summarized how God has graciously been with them throughout the journey.



Bernice Owusuaa now prides herself on being Mrs. Opare Gyan!



Below are some eye-popping pictures from the white wedding as well as the traditional marriage ceremony



























