Deafening silence of northern chiefs on arrest of Shatta Wale disappointing – DJ Nash

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: Mike Asante

DJ Nash one of Ghana's finest DJ and host of ‘People’s Vision’, one of the hottest shows in Tamale, has expressed shock at chiefs in the region over their silence on arrest of celebrated dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.



In an interaction with Mr Sanda, legendary comedian in northern Ghana, DJ Nash asked why chiefs in the region were silent on Shatta Wale's arrest.



“We all know that he's our ‘Dancehall King’. That title was officially given to him by the overlord of Tamale as the Dancehall King of the northern region. So, I’m shocked at their total neglect of Shatta Wale during a time he needed their support most,” Mr Sanda said.



He further explained that, he personally, did not see Shatta’s actions as being wrong.



“The Dancehall artiste is still a part of the northern royal family after the enskinment of the musician as a chief. He deserved better from our leaders. Northerners shouldn’t have ignored him like that,” Sanda remarked.



Sanda’s remarks attracted a lot of calls from listeners who expressed diverse views on the matter.



Sampled views of callers revealed that 90% of the callers agreed to the fact that what Shatta did was wrong, but also suggested that the ace musician be counselled by traditional leaders to live up to the status conferred on him.



“Shatta Wale, remember that when you’re chosen as a king it's for life never forget that,” one of the callers said.



DJ Nash and his panelist consequently called on the northern house of chiefs to decide on the matter and indicate whether Shatta Wale will remain the Dancehall King of Northern Region or not after the incident. They however, suggested that if Shatta Wale was going to be retained as a chief of the north then, they have the obligation to help him be a better king.



