‘Dead man’s tale’: Hammer evokes intense sadness with release of Agyekum’s video with Sarkodie

Two years after the demise of Agyekum, Hammer of The Last Two Music Group has released a music video he shot for the musician – a piece that has elicited sentiments from music enthusiasts.



Agyekum’s song with Sarkodie titled, ‘Ohohuo Asem’ - to wit, the plight of a stranger – became a monster hit in 2011. Originally produced by Hammer for his compilation “Reprisal”, the record highlighted the awkward, complex, and hazardous situations that frustrate a poverty-stricken traveller.



Eight years after the song leaked in the public domain, Agyekum pleaded with Hammer to bless him with a music video. Agyekum, however, did not live to see the final cut as he died two months after the video was shot.



“He came through to watch the first cut, went back to Nkawkaw; then we heard he had fallen sick and had been taken to Koforidua Government Hospital. I spoke to him, and after two days, his brother called me and said Agyekum had passed away,” Hammer sadly recounted.



Hammer had shelved the music video out of respect for the family of the deceased, arrangement for his burial, and how he was broken to the marrow following news of Agyekum’s demise. The legendary music producer has however decided to release the video to honour the singer’s memory.



According to Hammer, “YouTube proceeds will be given to his 3 beautiful kids in perpetuity”.



The music video, shot and directed by Salifu Abdul Hafiz, communicates the message in the song with a captivating yet emotional storyline of how Agyekum left his abode for the city and the obstacles that blurred his journey towards success. Regardless, there was light at the end of the tunnel.



“Agyekum addressed things that were on his heart and it was partly his personal experiences,” said Hammer.



