Dazzling photos of Stonebwoy and NDC’s Kwabena Duffour causes stir

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy hangs out with Kwabena Duffour



Stonebwoy poses infront of Black Stars Square with Kwabena Duffour



Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy and Kwabena Duffour’s pictures



Former finance minister, Kwabena Duffour has splashed pictures of himself and Stonebwoy on social media.



In what appeared to be a photoshoot, the dancehall artiste was captured in a pose with the NDC kingpin at the Black Stars Square in Accra.



They both shook hands while beaming with smiles in one of the pictures.



Stonebwoy was rocking a brown pair of trousers with white long sleeves while Mr. Duffour was rocking a blue two-pieced kaftan.



Mr. Duffour first shared the pictures on Facebook which has since attracted scores of reactions from fans.



He posted the pictures on December 8, 2021, with the caption;



"Stonebwoy's passion to give back to society and create change in the lives of the less privileged in society is unparalleled. That's why I am very happy to partner with his organization, the Livingstone Foundation to create an impact in people's lives."



Watch the posts below













