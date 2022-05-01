Daytyme releases 'No Time' track

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

Fast rising Ghanaian artiste, Daytyme has added a new song to his growing catalogue of releases.



The new banger from the “One by One” hit singer sees him going out of the zone of singing about love and romance with his soothing vocal that has drawn him attention from both genders.



Born Richard Kwasi Boateng, the artiste shared news of the release on his Facebook page announcing to fans the title of his new song, “No Time”.



As the title suggests, the track is a soft tune with distinctive Highlife that sees the “ComeBack” singer doing something he hasn't been seen doing when it comes to music.



Daytyme who broke into the music scene over 3 years ago revealed in his new hit that he has “no time to jolly”.



The MKB Music act who is known for his skillful delivery and insightful lyrics, tells a story of progression attained by working for more prosperity.



In the brief time that he has practiced music professionally, he has mounted high-profile stages and seen with the likes of Fameye, Pono Biom, music producer, Dr. Ray etc.



Produced by Beat Vampire & Mixed by Liquid beats, “No Time” comes with its official video and an intriguing storyline.



Watch the video below and don't forget your views are welcome



