Davido to gift N20 million to 20 business owners amidst harsh economic crises

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Following the current economic crises in recent times, popular Nigerian singer, Davido has unveiled plans to put smiles on the face of some citizens.



In a post shared on Twitter, Davido affirmed that times are hard and as such, he would be giving out twenty million to twenty people on Friday 18th March 2022.



In effect, Davido has asked fans and followers to send their business and start-up ideas.



He tweeted: "Country hard right now sha … let’s give 20 m to 20 pple on Friday … send in your business ideas or start-up ideas … more details shortly."



Prior to this, Davido called for an intense prayer session for his country after finally feeling the heat of the harsh economic situation.



In a post shared on Twitter, Davido disclosed that for instance, he had to break the bank in order to clear his Lamborghini from the port.



The 'jowo' singer who also hinted at the purchase of a new Maybach, said his rich father will be responsible for its clearance from the port.



