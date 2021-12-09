Davido tattoos name of deceased friend, Obama on his arm

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Davido has tattooed the initials of his late crew member, Habeeb Uthman, popularly known as 'Obama 44' on his arm.



The DMW label boss displayed the tattoo on social media whiles dedicating it to his late friend.



The number “44” with little birds flying around it and an additional message, “O fe rege!!!" was inscribed on Davido's arm and individuals on social media are reacting to it.



One can recall that 'Obama 44' lost his life sometime in June 2021.



Reports indicated that he died on his way to the hospital after complaining of difficulty in breathing.



