Davido ‘storms’ Chioma's sister's wedding amidst breakup rumours

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans react as Davido performs at Chioma sister’s wedding



Chioma and Davido spotted at an event



Davido sprays money on Chioma’s sister at her wedding



Despite rumours of separation, Davido has made an appearance at his estranged girlfriend’s sister’s wedding, where he put up a show-stopping performance.



In a video circulating online, the popular Nigerian singer was spotted at Chioma’s elder sister’s wedding reception, performing his back-to-back hits.



He was present at the event together with his team member, Peruzzi, who doubles as Chioma’s cousin.



Asides from performing and shutting down the venue with his energetic performance, Davido, and his team also sprayed bundles of cash on the newlyweds.



Meanwhile, fans have lauded Davido for his constant support towards Chioma’s family in spite of their breakup rumours.



The two have been spotted at several events together, including their son’s birthday party, since news of their breakup hit the internet.



David Adeleke (Davido) and Chioma Avril Rowland both have a son named, Ifeanyi Adeleke.



