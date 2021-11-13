You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 13Article 1401328

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Disclaimer

Source: legit.ng

Davido’s first baby-mama discloses song that made her get pregnant for singer

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nigerian singer, Davido with his daughter Imade (L), Sophia Momodu (R) Nigerian singer, Davido with his daughter Imade (L), Sophia Momodu (R)

The first babymama of Nigerian music superstar Davido, Sophia Momodu has got fans talking after making a big disclosure about how she got pregnant for the musician.

Sophia was having the fun of her life at a party when a song by American superstar, Beyonce came up, she shouted at the top of her lungs in admiration of the song.

In a video that surfaced online the mother of one jumped up in excitement after Beyonce's song and its performance came up at the party.

She immediately screamed out saying; "I'm so sure I got pregnant through this song."

Check out the video posted by Instablog Naija below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment