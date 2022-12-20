Davido replies Bongo Ideas over unwarranted comments about his son's death

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Nigerian music-giant, Davido, has personally responded to an unwarranted tweet by Ghanaian social media commentator, Bongo Ideas, who pointed accusing fingers at him over the death of his 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke back in October.



Bongo, in a series of tweets, described Davido as a carefree father whose actions led to the unfortunate death of his beloved son with his then-fiancée, Chioma Rowland.



In the viral tweet which caught the attention of Davido and other social media use, Bongo wrote: "Davido has always been careless and care-free. Blame him for the sudden death of his son."



Following backlash from concerned individuals who reprimanded Bongo for his insensitive comment, the Ghanaian social media commentator stood his ground and defended his comment.



"Calling out Davido for his lukewarm fatherly attitude is not judgement," he wrote.



On December 19, Bongo, took to Twitter to share screenshots of a private message sent to him by Davido.



The famous singer only prayed that the unfortunate incident that happen to his family never befalls Bongo who was quick to judge him.



