Davido recruits Kanye West’s choir for ‘Stand Strong’ song

Entertainment of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido, has released his newest single titled ‘Stand Strong'.



The 29-year-old announced the release of the track featuring 'The Samples', Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir, via his social media pages.



In the song, the ‘Fall’ singer talks about the hardships he has faced in life and his perseverance to pull through despite the odds and various challenges.



He also urges people to stand strong irrespective of their circumstances.



In the track produced by Pheelz, Davido comes off the intro showcasing his vocal dexterity.



The choir also uses their parting techniques to aid the instrumentals as they sound in beautiful harmony.



“Baba told me to keep your head high/ Even though your body full of bite from all dem canines/ Steady moving, am just living life/ And so many people in my business/ So many chookin eyes,” the lyrics read.



A few days back, the ‘OBO’ crooner shared a snippet of the song, accompanied by a lengthy post.



“For the first time, I want to bring you into the other part of my world. The part where every day is a battle but I have no option but to ‘Stand Strong’. I present to you, the first single off my next album. I know what I’ve experienced the past 10 years, and a lot of you have been through it all with me. But… have you really?



This one is special to me. It’s different. The conception has been different. The mindset has been different. The making has been different. I know you love it when I make you dance, but now I want to make you feel. This one’s for everyone out there holding it up.”



Listen to the song below:



