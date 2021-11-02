Davido reacts to the arrest of popular Nigerian millionaire, Obi Cubana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Davido has taken to social media to react to the arrest of socialite, Obinna Iyegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana.



According to reports, Obi Cubana was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly being involved in money laundering and tax fraud.



It was gathered that the socialite, arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, November 1, for questioning.



But reacting to the recent development, Davido who happens to be a friend of the club owner, took to his Instagram page and wrote;



“Obi nwere Ego” meaning “Obi has money.”



It can be recalled that Obi Cubana came became an internet sensation after his luxurious mother’s funeral which took place in Oba, Anambra state.



The funeral saw several celebrities fly in to mourn the death of his mother in grand style.



Read Davido's post below







