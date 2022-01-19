Davido is too kind to people – Bobrisky showers praises

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, has rained praises at Davido on social media.



Bobrisky described the singer as one of the best male personalities in the whole of Africa.



Narrating her encounter, Bobrisky stated that he has been fortunate to be at the same club and event as Davido but was always shy to walk up to him.



Bobrisky noted that his comment about the artiste was to appreciate him for his kindness to people.



He wrote, “Have met him several times parties, club and I didn’t say hi to him cos I was shy lol, In the whole of Africa yeah David has the best personality ever !!!! He is too kind to people. Normally I won’t post dis but I just wanna appreciate him and nothing more. Appreciate people when they are still alive.”



