Davido hangs out with Depay in L.A

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Barcelona forward, Memphis Depay took to the picture-sharing app, Instagram to share pictures of his time together with Nigeria's music icon Davido in Los Angeles.



The Dutch-born Ghanaian is still enjoying his holiday after a decent first season with the Spanish giants which saw him score 12 goals in 28 La Liga outings.



The 28-year-old attacker was at Davido's concert.



The ex-Manchester United player was beaming with smiles as posed for a picture with Nigeria's afrobeat star.



Depay was born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother. He occasionally visits Ghana to carry out his philanthropic duties when the football season is on break.



