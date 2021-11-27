Davido grants CNN interview, talks about $480,000 donations

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian singer and DMW Boss, Davido, has spoken to CNN on the N200M he received from friends, family and colleagues.



Davido was a guest on CNN where he spoke about the numerous donations he received from Nigerians.



Speaking to host Zain Asher, Davido said he was just addressing his friends and the people he had given hit songs when he made the announcement.



He added that he didn’t expect as much money as he got. He said it was all a joke but people came through, including ordinary Nigerians who were sending what they could afford.



He then corrected the host’s earlier stance about it being a donation, he said: “I never said donate money to me, I said ‘if you’re my friend give me money’.”



Watch the video below



