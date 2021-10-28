Davido freaked out when he sat in a palanquin during our video shoot – Darkovibes

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Multi-talented Ghanaian singer, Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko known popularly as Darkovibes, has recounted some interesting moments that transpired whiles shooting the visuals for his latest banger, ‘Je mappelle’ with Davido.



The concept of the ‘Je mappelle’ video was to project the rich Ghanaian culture and as part of the initiative, Davido and Darkovibes were both clad in a kente cloth and carried in a palanquin to signify kingship and authority.



But Darkovibes disclosed that the Nigerian singer who obviously isn’t abreast with the Ghanaian culture was scared to death when he was lifted in a chief’s palanquin during the video shoot.



Speaking to Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar, Darkovibes said Davido kept screaming in the palanquin the whole time as he was scared that he could fall to the ground.



“At some point we had to carry him in a palanquin and he was really scared. He was really scared and started screaming. He was really high in the sky and these guys that carried him, you never know. Some of them can panic and he might fall,” he stated.



When asked how he managed to recruit Davido on his song, Darkovibes said;



“Davido is like a big brother to me. He has been very supportive. He gives me advice and most of his friends are my friends. His team also held it down for me. Davido really came through for me. l I met him out there in the club and I asked him to bless me with a verse on my album. He asked me to come visit him at his apartment and I did. I played him a number of my songs and he chose J’mappele.”



“He traveled all the way from Nigeria to Ghana although he was extremely exhausted from events. The kente was heavy but he wore it. He carried the kente as a burden and performed during our video shoot. It was difficult but very smooth,” he added.



