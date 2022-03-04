Davido flies his driver to London for 02 Arena concert

Entertainment of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, flew some of his family and friends to watch his concert scheduled for Saturday, March 5 at the O2 Arena, United Kingdom.



Among them was his driver, Tunde, who arrived on March 4, 2022, in London to witness the much-anticipated event.



Davido in full excitement shared a photo of his driver on his Instagram story announcing his arrival at the Heathrow airport.



As expected, Davido’s post went viral on social media, and scores of fans have since reacted to it.



The 'champion sound' hitmaker was lauded for making it possible for his driver to travel overseas.





It was earlier reported that Davido flew his baby mama Chioma, and his son, Ifeanyi in his private jet to the U.K on Thursday, March 3.



According to reports making rounds on social media, tickets for the much-anticipated show at the 02 Arena have completely sold out.



