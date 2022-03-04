Davido flies Chioma and son in private jet to London

Entertainment of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular musician, David Adeleke, known in showbiz as Davido, has flown the mother of his child, Chioma Rowland, and their son, Ifeanyi, to London for his O2 Arena concert in a private jet.



This was shared by talent manager, Ubi Franklin who disclosed this via an Instagram post on March 4, 2022. He wrote, “London we are coming, Davido sent us a jet.”



In other posts, Chioma was seen babying her son while she relaxed in the private jet with crew members.



At their touchdown in London, Davido was present to welcome his baby mama and son with a fleet of luxurious cars ready at the airport.



As of Thursday, March 3, 2022, not even a single ticket was available for Davido’s concert to happen at the O2 Arena on March 5.



This development was confirmed by the management of the arena on their official Twitter account.



Before his sold-out show this year, Davido first performed at the London O2 Arena in January 2019.



Wizkid also headlined a show in 2018, where he also sold out the venue, then followed Burna Boy in August 2021 after his Grammy win.



