Davido 'fights' cousin contesting his uncle in governorship election

Davido calls his cousin, Dele Adeleke an ingrate



I am okay with your support for our uncle, Dele Adeleke to Davido



Davido's cousin and uncle set to compete in an election



Nigerian superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, has expressed his disappointment in his cousin, Dele Adeleke who is set to contest his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries.



The two have been cleared by the PDP, together with four other aspirants, to battle it out for the governorship election in Osun.



The move made by Dele has attracted the wrath of Davido and a session of their family who claim he is badmouthing Adeleke to the electorate just to win votes.



In a series of tweets, the award-winning singer tagged his cousin as an ingrate and also called him out for disrespecting his late mother, Veronica Adeleke through false publications.



"Dele, Mr Fake Intellectual, you really dared to cross that line !!! You dared include my Mom's Death in your lies about me. My mom that fed you and literally clothed your sorry ass! It is a shame !!! I promise to expose your ungrateful betraying ass to the whole Osun !!”



In a separate post, dated January 19, he wrote: "Worst of all this Nigga really doing all this from the house my father gave you! Audacity! Disrespect me! (I don't care) But my FATHER my MOTHER Never! DELE I WILL STRESS YOU! We go meet for field."



Meanwhile, Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke, has called for a ceasefire. He thanked the singer for his support and explained that they have an election to win.



In a tweet, he wrote: "Don’t worry nephew God got us #IMOLEDE #OSUN2022."



Davido, on January 18, shared an image of his cousin with the caption that read: "Wonderful! Me I finished uni with a 2:1. But it’s now cousin dele who struggled to even get a 2:2 that is now forming “intellectual”. Intellectual that has not succeeded in building one single thing in his life on his own. This life ehn! Osun beware of FAKES! @deleadeleke001."



In response to Davido's rants, Dele Adeleke, in a tweet, disclosed that he will never disrespect the memory of the singer's late mother who he affectionately calls, Aunty Vero.



"Dear David, For whatever this is worth to you, please note that I lost my mother at a tender age like you and would never allow anyone to denigrate her nor her memory. I will NEVER write nor say anything against my Auntie Vero, who I cherish dearly," he wrote.



Dele furthered: "I respect your decision and choice to support Uncle Demola and that is the beauty of democracy. It is possible we can all make our individual choices without rancour and bitterness. We can all follow different paths and still live as one big, happy family."











Wonderful! Me I finished uni with a 2:1. But it’s now cousin dele who struggled to even get a 2:2 that is now forming “intellectual”. Intellectual that has not succeeded in building one single thing in his life on his own. This life ehn! Osun beware of FAKES! @deleadeleke001 pic.twitter.com/FwrlKNKLF0 — Davido (@davido) January 18, 2022