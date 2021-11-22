Davido celebrates his 29th birthday in Dubai

Entertainment of Monday, 22 November 2021

'Les Twins Off' show up for Davido’s birthday



Davido eats expensive gold plated steak



He climaxes his birthday with an after party





Nigerian musician, Davido, has celebrated his 29th birthday in Dubai after setting up a five-member committee to share the 250 million Naira donations from friends and fans.



Davido celebrated his birthday today in Dubai the grand way. Present were his friends and one of the famous dance twin brothers, Les Twins off who shared a moment with the Nigerian artiste.



The Paris based dancers, who are known to have worked with very popular musicians and stars like Beyonce, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Meghan Trainor, David Guetta, Missy Elliott, Cirque du Soleil, among others, were happy to be there.



Davido was showered with so much love from friends who shut down a restaurant to celebrate the musician.



In a video shared on social media by Davido, the artiste is seen with friends and some of his crew members.



He adorned himself with a jacket over a white top, matching with his pants and jewellery to go with it.



Davido was fed with the most expensive beef steak, plated with gold which is popular among celebrities who visited Dubai.



The climax of the celebration ended with an after-party.



Davido on November 20th, shared a newsletter to state he was donating all the money he received from his fans and friends as donations to clear his Rolls Royce from the port was all going to be given to charities across Nigeria.