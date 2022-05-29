You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 05 29Article 1548455

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Disclaimer

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Davido calls out a show promoter in Italy for duping him

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nigerian musician, Davido Nigerian musician, Davido

Award-winning singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has taken to social media to call out a show promoter in Italy.

Davido in a post he shared on his Instagram story claims a promoter tried to defraud him despite the show being sold out.

According to the 'Stand Strong' hitmaker, he went ahead to perform the show because some people may have spent their last to purchase tickets just to see him.

Narrating his ordeal at the show he attended in Italy, he wrote;

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment