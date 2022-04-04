Davido allegedly unfollows some Nigerian stars for failing to congratulate him on FIFA soundtrack

Entertainment of Monday, 4 April 2022

Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Davido, has reportedly unfollowed some of his colleagues in the music industry for failing to celebrate him on his latest achievement with the FIFA World Cup 2022 song.



On April 1, 2022, Davido made history alongside Trinidad’s Cardona and Aisha, when they performed the 2022 World Cup soundtrack titled ‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together).



With many fans and music lovers taking to social media platforms to congratulate the artiste on his big achievement not many of his industry folks shared in the artiste’s victory.



Hours after the award-wining artiste’s performance, it was reported that he has unfollowed some Nigerian artistes.



The list of artistes Davido unfollowed includes Wizkid, Burna Boy, 2baba, Yemi Alade, and others.



The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official soundtrack produced by RedOne, was released on April 1, 2022, the same day it was performed at the FIFA selection of teams.



According to FIFA “the first in a selection of soundtrack singles that will hit the airwaves over the coming months, as anticipation grows in the lead-up to the start of the FIFA World Cup on 21 November 2022,” said the world football governing body.



“It is the first time that the tournament’s soundtrack will feature a multi-song collection, with international artists showcasing diverse musical genres that span the world, setting the tone for a truly global celebration.”



Better Together’ comes with an official music video with scenes from the desert fused with visuals from previous editions of the tournament as well as the flags of countries that have qualified for this year’s edition slated for November.



Also glaring in the music video are captivating formation dance moves that complement the beautiful pictures.













