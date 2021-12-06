Davido, Stonebwoy, R2bees and over 20 top acts set to headline Africa's 'Glastonbury'

Entertainment of Monday, 6 December 2021

A stellar line-up of Afrobeats stars across Ghana and Nigeria have been announced for the inaugural WILDALAND Festival, slated for the Shai Forest Reserve in the Greater Accra Region on 26th and 27th December.



Christened as “Africa’s Glastonbury”, the WILDALAND festival is a music and entertainment lifestyle festival and seeks to provide a distinctive entertainment experience that will merge the best of both African audiences in the wild every December in Ghana.



The festival, which will see the grand return to live events, will also be characterized by ultra-immersive real-time social content. Davido, R2Bees, and Stonebwoy have been named as headliners for this year's edition. Joining Nigeria's roster are Adekunle Gold, Omah Lay, JoeBoy, Oxlade, Buju, Lojay, CKay, and Ruger.



Completing Ghana's contingent are KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Black Sherrif, Gyakie, Wendy Shay, Kwabena Kwabena, Camidoh, Yaw Tog, and Kofi Jamar.



The organizers say the festival, an experiential haven, adds to a growing portfolio of year-end activities that allow Africa's massive diaspora audiences to meet their resident African middle-class counterparts at some of the continent's biggest parties in Ghana. "Having played home to most of the widely patronized entertainment experiences, Ghana has become the hub for Pan-African expressions; enhanced by the recent 'Year of Return' program among many others.



"From accreditation points, through the wild drive, Champagne Garden, to the marketplace, Hot air balloons, WILDALAND Camping Sites, VVIP Decks to the main stage, the WILDALAND Festival will provide endless, exciting, and rewarding experiential opportunities for the fan and every brand." the founder of the festival, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu indicated.



“ Aside from the main stage, The WILDLAND FESTIVAL also offers an array of exciting programs such as the Jungle pre & Afterparties with a line-up of the most exciting breakout musicians and top African and global DJs, breakfast parties, Hiking, hot air balloons, Abseiling at The Adomi Bridge, Camping in the wild and endless music from our top DJ’s and headline acts” Baba Sadiq further commented.



Meanwhile, aside from being a 48-hour non-stop celebration of culture, the festival is also running with the vision of protecting the forest, wildlife, and amplifying wildlife conservation via its #PartyWiththePlanet campaign that requires festival attendants to take a pledge to protect the forest and wildlife whilst taking actions at the festival to assert that.



Buy tickets and access full event routing here: https://wildalandfestival.com/ or https://v-access.io/event/wildaland