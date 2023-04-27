'Davido, Chioma were separated' – Blogger hints at cause of Singer’s reunion with 2nd babymama

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 April 2023

The purported fight between Afrobeats singer David Adeleke who is better known as Davido and his friend Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has been discussed by controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo.



An unclear argument caused the besties to unfollow each other on Instagram which sparked conversation among social media users.



Days before Davido's Timeless concert, Chiefpriest ceased publicizing it on his Instagram, and the two parties subsequently stopped following one another.



Unexpectedly, Chiefpriest also skipped the Sunday night Timeless concert which was held in Lagos.



The flamboyant socialite uploaded videos of his night out with friends to his Instagram Story channel.



Kemi Olunloyo commented on the supposed split on Instagram and claimed that Chiefpriest leaked information about Davido's second baby mama, Amanda, being pregnant in Atlanta forthe superstar.



According to Kemi, Davido and his wife Chioma were separated before the singer had an encounter with his second baby mama again.



Additionally, she urged fans to counsel Chioma on how to handle the surprising change of events.



She wrote: "DAVIDO AND CUBANA CHIEF PRIEST WILL BE OK. THEY ARE REPORTEDLY BEEFING BECAUSE PASQUALE ALLEGEDLY LEAKED HERMADINE’S PREGNANCY BUT DAVIDO AND CHIOMA WERE SEPARATED WHEN THIS BELLE HAPPENED. WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR CHIOMA?”



