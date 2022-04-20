David Koomson set to launch debut studio album ‘Be Magnified’

Music of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: Boga Ali Hashim

Well celebrated Ghanaian UK-based Gospel singer, songwriter, worship leader and performer David Koomson is set to launch his debut studio album titled ‘Be Magnified’.



The carefully put-together six (6) track album which includes instrumentals will augment your passion for God upon giving a listening ear.



The album launch and release concert is scheduled to come off on May 21st, 2022 in the United Kingdom at the Assemblies of God Church, 35 Barton Road, Bletchley and is expected to seat hundreds of patrons.



However, the International Gospel minister has already served the populace, the fans and music lovers with power-packed songs off the album like; “Oh Lord my God, Send revival, Problem Solving God and Wo Se Ayeyi which has abruptly become one of his biggest songs so far with the most views and streams across major digital platforms including Spotify, Apple music, Audiomack, SoundCloud, YouTube, et al and is blessing millions of lives across the globe.



“Be Magnified” consists of songs composed in English and Twi dialect and each song promises to deliver a reflective, prophetic and encouraging experience upon listening, all while placing the message of Christ directly inside the hearts and homes of any and every listener.



David Koomson’s fresh and season-specific sound is released with the accompaniment of a rich video that reiterates the very power of worshipping God simplistically, from within your home such as “Oh Lord my God” which is doing well on both the traditional and digital space.



Meanwhile, the concert will feature powerful ministration and performances from David Koomson, Minister Shatty Owusu, Deacon George, Minister Yaw Boateng and Minister Kojo Yaw.



Additionally, the most anticipated visual for ‘Wo Se Ayeyi’ will exclusively be premiered during the launch.



The album will be available for streaming and download on all digital platforms worldwide.



David Koomson who broke out in the Gospel fraternity with his 2019 hit song “Oh Lord my God” has carved a niche for himself as one of the gifted and prominent Ghanaian gospel musicians in the diaspora, among other names like Sonnie Badu and Diana Hamilton.