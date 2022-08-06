David Bolton is the new Bodo Staiger of Ghana music - Charles Amoah

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

Ghana’s finest Burger Hi-Life legend, Charles Amoah has likened iconic music producer, David Kwamena Bolton to the famous German sound engineer, Bodo Staiger who recorded several hit songs for Ghanaian highlife musicians such as; Daddy Lumba, Nana Acheampong, Tagoe Sisters, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Ofori Amponsah, Oheneba Kissi, and many others, Purefmonline,com reports.



Charles Amoah who is currently promoting his new released track titled ‘saabaano’ stated in his submission on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s popular ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program that, sound engineer David Kwamena Bolton is an exceptional talent and a gift to the Ghanaian music industry.



He explained that even though Bodo Staiger is no more, the Ghanaian music industry has been lucky to have his perfect replacement in David Bolton as his engineering prowess and his understanding of Ghana music is beyond comprehension.



“I did this song (saabaano) with David Bolton. He is a fantastic sound engineer. I now call him the Bodo Staiger of Ghana music. Mark my words. I have worked with David on several songs of mine including ‘supernatural’ and ‘simply the best’ but the challenge was to do a straight Hi-life track and David got it right. His creativity and sound quality on ‘saabaano’ song is beyond comprehension. He is fantastic, he has patience and he is very intelligent. He is simply the new Bodo Staiger of the Ghanaian music industry.” Charles Amoah eulogized when he appeared as a guest for the third time on the ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment show.



The ‘Hammer Time’ show has been described as the number one entertainment program on the Ghanaian arirwaves which seeks to promote, educate and highlight the plight and life conditions of industry actors with over 10 years experience.



Here is a list of the over 130 Ghanaian creative arts personalities including Sarkodie, Jackie Appiah and others who have featured on the program with their playback video available on the ‘Hammer Time’ YouTube channel.







Described as a computer wizard, David Kwamena Bolton is the first Ghanaian to win cyber awards in the United Kingdom at the age of 17 which earned him recognition from the late President of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



He has produced and mixed several songs from Ghanaian music Greats. He is responsible for songs like Paa Dogo’s ‘Odompo’, Obrafour’s; (twi wo ho,) (bra be whe) on the Tofa album and a host of others.



Watch an excerpt of Charles Amoah’s interview on Pure FM below. Video Credit: ‘Hammer Time’ on YouTube.





