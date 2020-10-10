Entertainment of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Daughters of Glorious Jesus outdoors new artist

Afia Sika, flanked by Cynthia Appiadu (left) and Edna Sarpong

Legendary Ghanaian female gospel group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus have ventured into active talent grooming after 30 years of serving in the gospel music industry.



The veteran singers after launching their music label, Priseine Hub Limited, have outdoored their first signee, Afia Sika real name Gyamfuah Eghan who has been serving the musical trio as a backing vocalist for the past 15 years.



The unveiling event was held at the Sunlodge Hotel in Accra.



Speaking at the event, the lead singer of the Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Cynthia Appiadu praised Afai Sika for her talent and loyalty with which she has served the group over the years.



In Ms. Appiadu’s view, Afia Sika has proven herself to be a perfect fit and replacement for any member of the group.



“For example if one of us cannot be available at an event, Afia Sika will be a perfect fit to do the work. She has been with the group for 15 years and can confidently sing all our songs. We have no regret signing her because she has paid her dues,” she told Graphic Showbiz.



The signee, expressed her delight in being signed under the group’s label describing it as a privilege and a dream come true having been mentored by the accomplished gospel musicians.



“I have always looked up to Daughters of Glorious Jesus and I feel blessed to be officially part of the family today. I have had the opportunity to perform with them on many stages and I relish all those moments,” she stated.



She also spoke about her career plans.

“I have already recorded a few songs ready for release in a few weeks and I pray God uses my songs to change many lives. It is also my prayer that the Lord lifts me high and makes my songs travel beyond the shores of Ghana.”



The Daughters of Glorious Jesus, is a Ghanaian all female veteran gospel music group with several hit songs, some of which were released in the late 90s but continue receive massive airplay.

