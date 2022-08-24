'Daughter of Maame Water' threatens to deal with Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Self-acclaimed spiritualist, Akosua Moon Goddess, who is better known as 'Daughter of Maame Water' in a four-part message to Afia Schwarzenegger levelled some allegations against the popular comedienne and actress.



The videos which captured Akosua Moon Goddess reading cards in a room lighted with candles have caught the attention of Afia who has responded by tagging the spiritualist as a "weed smoker".



"Hi, this is your sister, Afia Moon Goddess, today I am going to do reading on Akosua Weed Goddess. Spirit, show me more on Akosua Weed Goddess," Afia mocked.



According to her, the spiritualist who recently accused Asamoah Gyan of killing Castro spews nonsense when she is under the influence of marijuana.



Akosua Moon Goddess in one of her viral videos to Afia stated: "It is true that people have come at you, especially when they tell you that you're not beautiful. Every human is special in a way, you are a comedienne and you are funny in a way. That is your speciality and that's what makes you different."



She, however, said that Afia Schwar had betrayed several friends who helped her in life.



Reacting to Afia's claim of her being a weed smoker, Akosua Moon Goddess threatened to deal with the actress for making fun of her card reading and also labelling her as fake.



She noted that Afia's time is up adding that nothing can save her.



"Baby girl, it is time to play since it is play you want. People think I am playing so they want to play. If I’ve ever mentioned your name on my profile, wait for it…it is time to play, you called for it. You were given the chance. The time was given to you to clear things up and change your ways but your time is up. Yes, I am the weed goodness, I have smoked weed. Your time is up," 'Daughter of Maame Water' declared in a self-recorded video on TikTok.



