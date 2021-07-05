You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 05Article 1301968

Entertainment of Monday, 5 July 2021

Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards: Full list of winners

Best Couple of the Season went to Dzato and Grace Best Couple of the Season went to Dzato and Grace

Ali and Fatima arguably have become household names following their weekly appearance on TV3’s date-matching reality show, Date Rush.

For fans of the show, they are a delight to watch.

It was thus not surprising that they bagged the most awards on July 4 in the maiden edition of the Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards. Each of them walked away with two awards – the only people to have won more than one award sole-handedly.

While Ali won the Most Trended Male and the Most Popular Male, Fatima, the ‘gal dem boss’, won the Most Trended Female and the Most Popular Female.

The ultimate – Best Couple of the Season- however, went to Dzato and Grace.

Below is a full list of awardees:

Most Hilarious Male – Desmond

Most Hilarious Female – Cilla

Most Controversial Couple – Bebelino & Sandra

Freshest Male – Process

Freshest Female – Ellen

Most Romantic Male – Benjamin

Most Romantic Female – Success

Drama King – Sammy

Drama Queen – Bella

Most Vocal Male – Qwesi

Most Vocal Female – Stephanie

Gnasher of the Season – Rockson



















