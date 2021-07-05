Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards: Full list of winners

Entertainment of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ali and Fatima arguably have become household names following their weekly appearance on TV3’s date-matching reality show, Date Rush.



For fans of the show, they are a delight to watch.



It was thus not surprising that they bagged the most awards on July 4 in the maiden edition of the Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards. Each of them walked away with two awards – the only people to have won more than one award sole-handedly.



While Ali won the Most Trended Male and the Most Popular Male, Fatima, the ‘gal dem boss’, won the Most Trended Female and the Most Popular Female.



The ultimate – Best Couple of the Season- however, went to Dzato and Grace.



Below is a full list of awardees:



Most Hilarious Male – Desmond



Most Hilarious Female – Cilla



Most Controversial Couple – Bebelino & Sandra



Freshest Male – Process



Freshest Female – Ellen



Most Romantic Male – Benjamin



Most Romantic Female – Success



Drama King – Sammy



Drama Queen – Bella



Most Vocal Male – Qwesi



Most Vocal Female – Stephanie



Gnasher of the Season – Rockson



