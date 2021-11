Darko Vibes goes silent after Davido calls him out to donate money - Fans react

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Darko Vibes has been quiet after seeing Davido calling him out



Screenshot suggests he wasn’t going to comment but run



Darko vibes in an interview revealed his fear of being broke





Nigerian musician, Davido, has called on his Ghanaian fellows in the music industry to lend him a hand as he receives donations to clear his Rolls Royce from the port.



Davido who has been trending on Twitter called out a few names including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Ayibge Edem, Medikal and Darko Vibes to send him money. Medikal who wasted no time sent him $1000.





Darko Vibes be clear evidence say no be every celebrity wey get money???? — desmondddd (@believe_desmond) November 17, 2021

Darkovibes no enjoy the money he get from je m'appelle finish norrr them bill am???? — Kingsley ???????? (@kingkhayce1) November 17, 2021

Money sweet but getting be the problem.

~Darko Vibes~ — Slim (@Iam_Slim__) November 8, 2021