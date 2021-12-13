Danny Lampo awarded in UK by Nalas

Entertainment of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: Promoter Koolic, Contributor

Ghanaian International artiste Danny Lampo, over the weekend, was awarded by Nalas, in the UK under the category of Leadership in music.



Danny Lampo, is one of the few guys pushing Ghana in the Diaspora, he's an afrobeat artiste with a unique style that makes his music different from others.



Nalas awards is a scheme designed to appreciate the hard-working individuals across the globe, The CEO of Nelas is UK based Ghanaian legendary actor and promoter Danny Erskine.





Ghanaian musician, Slim Buster, Eddy Nartey, Umar Krupp, Alordia Promotions amongst others were present at the event



Danny Lampo, has won several awards to his credit and still winning more. He's touted the face of Ghanaian music in the UK.



Danny Lampo whose real name is Daniel Amponsah has songs with the likes of Sonni Balli among others