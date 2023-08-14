'Daniel Duncan Williams will be a powerful prophet, mark this down' – Sonnie Badu declares

Entertainment of Monday, 14 August 2023

Rockhill Chapel founder, Rev. Sonnie Badu, has prophesied that Archbishop Duncan Williams’ controversial son, Daniel, will one day become a very powerful man of God.



He said the controversial cloak will be cleared and a new identity will be bestowed upon him.



One can recall that Daniel Duncan Williams has been involved in a series of controversies, particularly with his much-publicized social media meltdown which occurred on Twitter and Snapchat.



In some instances, Daniel had accused his father of being a demon because he paid the Police to arrest him after he threatened to leave their home.



He had also shared nude videos of himself while engaging in sexual acts with women, among others.



In early June, Daniel, nicknamed, 'Dee Wills', among other allegations said his father was not in support of his rap career and had therefore cut him off.



He said the nude videos were his way of staying true to himself and connecting with his fans.



After all the scandals, Daniel rendered a public apology to his father.



He had been spotted severally preaching to his peers on social media, asking them to abstain from drugs and other vices.



Nonetheless, in the midst of this development, Sonnie Badu has pronounced that everything he had gone through is an indication that God will use him someday.



Rev. Sonnie Badu called on his followers to save his post as evidence when the word of God starts manifesting.



“Duncan William is going to be a very powerful Prophet of God, You can mark down this date. Everything he is going through is an indication that God is about to use him mightly.. There is a generation that is arising, and he will be the only one able to easily access them and make an impact. Just remember this day and know that God's ways are not our ways .. @archbishopnick our generation is blessed to have you. love you,” he wrote on Instagram.



His family attributed his social media outbursts to a bipolar disease relapse.



In a statement issued on June 9, 2020, in reaction to multiple viral video posts by Daniel Duncan-Williams, the family said their son has been battling with bipolar for the past six years.



According to the statement, the failure to continue his prescribed medication causes him to relapse which results in his obscene social media posts.



The Archbishop released a statement through his spokesperson, Bishop Ebenezer Obodai, saying while the family acknowledges that “the obscenities are abhorrent” people must “understand that he (Daniel) has a serious illness”.



He revealed his son was suffering from acute bipolar disorder and subsequently sent the police to check on Daniel during the “meltdown”.



The family urged Ghanaians and people to support them in prayers whiles they continue to seek medical help for him.



“The Archbishop said, “This is a test of his faith. I acknowledge the situation my son is in, and I still love him…please pray for us…. Love covers a multitude of sins. 1 Peter 4:8.”





