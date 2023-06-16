Dancing with your song results in lots of digital streams – Incredible Zigi to artistes

Entertainment of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular dancer, Incredible Zigi, has tasked musicians to book his services to dance with their songs in order to trend.



He said on Property FM in Cape Coast that dancing to a musician’s song will make it go viral and get people who do not know the song to download it easily.



He stated “When we post your songs it will get you a lot of attention through the views that’s why I’m here so if you have a song we can dance with it so you can also go viral.



“It makes people download your songs and right now I’m the one handling Stonebwoy’s Apotheke on his 5th Dimension album which we danced to it wearing a towel on the streets,” he revealed.



Incredible Zigi known privately as Michael Amofa is credited to have created the PILOLO and KUPE dance steps as elements in Afrobeats/Azonto.



“So ways of trending your music have so many avenues and what’s needed is for you to book us so that we can dance to it,” he said in an interview with Amansan Krakye seen by MyNewsGh.com