Dancegod Lloyd performs emotive dance to Blacko’s ‘Soja’

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

In a video spanning about two and a half minutes, Ghanaian sensational dancer Dancegod Lloyd has both brought the lyrics to Black Sherif’s new song ‘Soja’ and also demonstrated why he is respected in urban dance culture.



Directed, shot and edited by Enibaid, the footage begins with the dance character running out of the dark during a rainy night into a place of light in the middle of a road. This is where the performance starts, during which he gives the legendary Adowa dance an urban interpretation in tandem with the creative rhythm of the song.



The video ends with a scene where the dance character goes into the tall grasses and seeks rest on a log. Once he sits, his hand touches something. It is the “mystery box” referred to in the song.



When he unzips what appears to be brief case, his face lights up emotionally by the discovery and physically by the resplendence of what lies therein.



Content, he zips the case again and rises to leave.



Released on Monday, 3 October 2022, the footage of the dance performance, by the time of this publication, has been viewed by almost 50,000 people.