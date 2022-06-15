Dance in Ghana gets big boost with maiden Afrozig Dance Fiesta

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Over the weekend, the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) auditorium was charged with electrifying dance performances as Incredible Zigi together with BTL Africa brought to life the maiden edition of Afrozig Dance Fiesta.



The Afrozig Dance Fiesta seeks to celebrate dance in Ghana and provide a platform where dancers can always look forward to expressing themselves through their craft.



The auditorium was lit with all kinds of clothes, hairstyles, moves, and dancing shoes as one after the other, several dance groups both local and across Africa mounted the stage to exhibit their craft to the heavily packed audience.



The crowd went agog when the “The Afrozig Diva Dance Competition” started. The ladies mounted the stage to serenade guests with performances that kept guests on their feet. Eventually, Crazy Wakiki won the fierce Diva Dance Competition. She’ll be groomed for a year by Incredible Zigi and enrolled on Afrozig Dance Company where she will be trained as professional dancer and make a living out of it.



According to Incredible Zigi, this event has come to stay as an annual dance event, and the support and success of this maiden edition gives more boost for subsequent editions.



This maiden edition, which had a Dance Masterclass session on the side, was organised to chaperone young and budding dance talents on ways they can much better hone and improve their craft to stay relevant while making enough monetary gain.



The masterclass featured legendary highlife singer and dancer Akosua Agyapong, former world dancing champion, Adjetey Sowah, Abrantie, Dance sensation and choreographer Incredible Zigi as well as fashion icon Abrantie the Gentleman and Yaa Amoah-Owusu, a Brand strategist. The panelists shared their success stories, challenges, and tactics for excelling in the dance craft.



AMG Medikal, Mr. Drew and Joey B also passed through to drop hit song after hit song getting patrons gyrating and singing in unison as they performed. With all the exciting performances, the crowd had lots of energy to jive along with Incredible Zigi as he showed off his dance skills to the admiration of all.



Afrozig Dance Fiesta is in partnership with BTL Africa and proudly sponsored by Guinness – Black Shines Brightest with support from Belaqua, Abrantie the gentleman, Fanyogo and MX24 as the official media partner.















