Dampare has nothing against celebrities, he’s just doing his job - Lord Paper

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian hip hop artiste, Micheal Takyi Frimpong known by his stage name Lord Paper has praised the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for his recent actions in fighting crime.



His comment comes at the back of the arrest of popular artistes Shatta Wale and Medikal.



During his interview on Y102.5FM’s ‘RyseNShyne’ with Naa Dzama, the ‘Skin Pain’ hitmaker made this statement when he was questioned on whether he agreed that the police was targeting celebrities.



He said, “I believe this is the first time an artiste is really going through this, apart from Kwaw Kese who was arrested some years back. So, I believe the IGP is doing his job."



Meanwhile, he has praised Shatta Wale for pulling the kidnapping prank since he believes Shatta knows what he was doing and believes prophecies should be revealed to the person involved personally and not in the public domain.



"Also, I believe Shatta knew what he was doing and I believe what he did was good in the sense that, while prophecy is not a bad thing, sometimes it pushes people who have bad intentions to do bad things."



Following the arrest of Shatta Wale and Medikal, a lot of comments have been flooding on social media. For example, popular comedian DKB has shared his views on his Twitter handle, stating that he doesn’t want to be a celebrity in Ghana.



Some have read meanings into his statement and have concluded that he meant law enforcement is targeting Ghanaian celebrities.



The arrest and remand of Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal made headlines a few weeks ago.



Shatta Wale and two of his boys were arrested in connection with the alleged fabrication of a story purporting him to have been shot by an unknown assailant while Medikal was arrested and remanded for brandishing a gun on social media.



There have been many other instances where the IGP has enforced the law no matter the status of the person in question.