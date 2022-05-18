Dak'Art 2022: Ghana's Kuukua Eshun explores beauty of being African, female in 'Born of the Earth' film

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Senegal to host Dak'Art African Contemporary Art Biennale 2022



59 artists and collectives to feature at 2022 Dak'Art



A young Ghanaian-American creative and filmmaker, Kuukua Eshun, is joining some 59 artists and collectives from across the world at the 2022 Dak'Art where she will debut her new film “Born of the Earth.”



The Dak’Art African Contemporary Art Biennale, which is being held in Dakar, Senegal, is a major biennale of contemporary art in Africa and one of the ten (10) major biennales in the world.



The event, among others, will showcase melanated talent in the art world from May 19 to June 21, 2022.



“Wow, I can’t believe the world finally gets to see this beautiful film. Directing “Born, of the earth” changed my life in many ways. A true destiny aligned project. Graced by God Almighty!” Kuukua wrote in a tweet.



Having built a legacy from telling stories that express strength and dominance through accessing spaces of feeling, sensitivity and dichotomous human experiences, she expressed hope that this film would highlight the beauty of being African and female.



She told GhanaWeb ahead of the release of the film that it is her hope that this film will impact the world in a positive way.



“Born of The Earth,” which is directed by Kuukua Eshun, comes on the back of her documentary titled, ‘Unveiling,’ which was created as a result of two women being vulnerable to each other, eventually deciding to reveal certain truths to themselves.



Kuukua Eshun, who has worked with artists and platformers like Michaela Coel, Wizkid, Vic Mensa, Huawei, Facebook, Variety Magazine, Lifetime TV, The Economist, among others, is bringing this story to light.





A scene from the movie



