Entertainment of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Nsemwoha

Daddy Medikal shows his baby girl, Island to the world

Rapper Medikal and daughter Island

Celebrity couple, Medikal and Fella Makafui have finally showed the world the cute baby the two just had after trying so hard to keep her away from the public’s eye.



Fella was rumored to have given birth a few weeks ago, rumors which were confirmed by Instagram blogger Ronnie is Everywhere that it was a girl.



It is no longer a secret as the couple have shown her finally to the world, and has named her Island Frimpong.



Medikal posted a daddy-daughter picture with the caption “Welcome to the universe my queen ! Island Frimpong. You no get problem, God got us





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.