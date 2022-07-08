Daddy Lumba stole my songs in 1999 - Ofori Amponsah alleges

Entertainment of Friday, 8 July 2022
Ofori Amponsah reveals he wrote songs for the "Wo Ho Kyere" album
Singer credits Daddy Lumba for his successful music career
I mean no disrespect to Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah
Legendary Ghanaian Highlife singer, Samuel Ofori Amponsah, simply known in Showbiz as Ofori Amponsah, has made it public that he is disappointed in his mentor and ‘music father’, Daddy Lumba, for allegedly taking credit for his songs.
In 1999, the duo, Ofori Amponsah and Daddy Lumba released the iconic highlife album, ‘Wo ho kyere’.
On the album, Daddy Lumba was introduced as the owner of the bestselling album while Ofori Amponsah was credited as the guest artiste.
However, 23 years later, Ofori Amponsah has revealed that his rights to the album were stolen.
According to Ofori Amponsah, he wrote the songs on the album when he was 18 years old.
He added that all the artwork and the recording of the songs on the album were all done in Germany. However, when the album got to Ghana, he realized that the song had been given to Daddy Lumba.
Ofori Amponsah described the whole situation as a painful episode in his life.
“I don’t actually know but that was one of my episodes in my life. I can say that it was a painful episode because it wasn’t supposed to be Daddy Lumba featuring Ofori Amponsah, it was supposed to be Ofori Amponsah Ft Daddy Lumba,” Ofori Amponsah made this known in an interaction with TV XYZ.
The 'Emmanuella’ hitmaker made it known that his comments on what transpired between him and his mentor in the making of the ‘Wo ho kyere’ album, is not a move to discredit the greatness of Daddy Lumba but that he wanted the truth to be known.
Ofori Amponsah was recently in the news for praising Daddy Lumba for helping him to build a successful career.
