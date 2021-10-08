Daddy Lumba still works like a hustler despite his fame – Appietus

Entertainment of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian sound engineer, music producer and artiste, Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, has shared what he has observed about legendary highlife musician, Daddy Lumba, upon years of working with him.



Hosted by Doctar Cann on Happy98.9FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive Show, Appietus commented that Daddy Lumba is someone who is very serious with his music and works like a hustler when he hits the studio.



“One big artiste I’ve seen who has that zeal and humility when you’re working with him is Daddy Lumba. No matter how big a name this man has made, when he is working with you, he still works like a hustler. Working with him is like working with young, energetic boys at the studio”, he said.



According to him, Daddy Lumba does not relax until he has gotten the best outcome and that is what makes him the best. “I knew I had to live up to his expectation or go above that and that was my motivation to start producing wild beats”, he confessed.



Appietus expressed that, “Those ‘I have the talent’ artistes are very difficult to work with because they think they know it all and are always relaxed. With that, they can never move forward but the artistes who are very eager and zealous about music will do whatever you teach them to do”.



On that note, he mentioned that zeal and patience are two main things that he looks out for in an artiste who proposes to work with him.