Daddy Lumba’s blonde braids become center of attraction at Legends Night

Ghanaian music legend, Daddy Lumba, has always left fans in awe with most of his appearances and it was no different when he showed up at the ‘Legends Night’ in blonde braids to match his attire and sneakers.



Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, delivered some amazing hit songs with his astonishing looks during the Legends Night event organised by Kab-Fam at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.



His appearance got the attention of many as some fans wondered why he didn’t go for a more natural black hair extension for his braids rather than his choice of fashion that day: blonde box braids with a matching attire.



Performing on that night alongside Kojo Antwi and Amakye Dede, the legends thrilled the audience with their hit tunes.



Present at the event were also renowned persons including the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor; Alhaji Collins Dauda, MP for Asutifi South; Sammy Awuku, Director General of the National Lottery Authority; Collins Dauda, Sammy Awuku, Henry Nana Boakye, Chief Biney, John Boadu, among many others.



















