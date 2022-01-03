Daddy Lumba performs his timeless hit songs at African Legends Night

Entertainment of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daddy Lumba makes bold fashion statement at Legends Night



Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba left many audiences with thrills with some classic and timeless highlife tunes from his hit songs.



Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly known as Daddy Lumba delivered some of his amazing hit songs during the Legends Night event organised by Kab-Fam at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre,



The legendary artiste performed amazed music-lovers who attended the event as he left no stone unturned during his performance.



Daddy Lumba aside from performing his hit songs took it a step further with his outfits as he made a serious fashion statement with box braids which came in a blonde hair extension and all-white sporty wear with white sneakers to match.



Performing on that night with Daddy Lumba were Amakye Dede and Kojo Antwi.



Present at the event were renowned persons which included Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Alhaji Collins Dauda (MP for Asutifi South), Sammy Awuku (Director General of the National Lottery Authority), among many others.



