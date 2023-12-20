Dada Hafco partners BeSocial for his new single ‘Puupuu’

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: BeSocial

Highlife musician Dada Hafco has released his much anticipated single titled ‘Puupuu’.



The song that was released on Friday, 15th December 2023, is set to become one of the songs patrons would be jamming to this holiday and beyond.



Dada Hafco who was recently in Zurich for the Ghana Day Festival highlife concert and known for hits like ‘Yebewu Nti,’ ‘Our Story,’ ‘Playboy,’ has been one of the strongest advocates of highlife music and intends to notch it higher this festive season and beyond.



Partnering BeSocial, a new social media app that empowers creatives, Hafco believes the new cooperation lends credence to the eternal existence of the highlife genre – one that portends good social values.



‘Puupuu,’ is a motivational highlife song that talks about being content with life, and offers deep words of encouragement for people not to envy the lives of others.



The passionate highlife advocate known for his authentic relational story-telling lyrics, believes the new song is a response to the public’s crave for what he calls “the new realism of Ghanaian highlife, where the audience wants to be fed with insight.”



Hafco describes his fallow period away from music release for almost a year as “a little break to study a few things, and what’s going on in the space to make sure I serve Ghanaians with the best of music brewed in Ghana,”



“I was also working behind the scenes to get ‘social with business’ so a lot of creatives and content creators like myself can get hooked unto BeSocial as it offers a unique blend of entertainment, community, and monetization, tailored specifically for the African market, and a space for creators to engage with a global audience while maintaining a strong African identity and connection,” he added.



For Hafco, his partnership with BeSocial in the release of ‘Puupuu’ also cements the tenets of the song, as it highlights today’s social media space and the crave for attention.



With Production credits to DatBeatGod, mixed and mastered by DDT ‘Puupuu’ is on all digital platforms.



Download Besocial via this link.



