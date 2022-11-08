DKB shades Sarkodie over Akufo-Addo’s 'incompetence'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Ghanaian comedian, DKB, has shaded award-winning artiste, Sarkodie for a song the rapper composed for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2020, endorsing him for president.



DKB’s video captured Sarkodie’s lyrics, “If today I am sleeping with lights in my house and my children can go to school for free, forgive me, but Nana, continue (Toaso).”



The aforementioned lines formed part of Sarkodie's lyrics for the 'Happy Day' song which featured Kuami Eugene. The song was described by some persons as an endorsement of Nana Akufo-Addo because of the 'Nana Toaso' phrase which the ruling party and Nana Addo used for their campaign.



According to DKB, after composing this song, Sarkodie has been mute over Akufo-Addo’s poor governance. The comedian mentioned that the rapper would have composed over 200 songs for the former President, John Dramani Mahama he were still president of the country.



“If this be John Mahama time like he drops 200singles, 4 mixtapes, 7 EPs, 10 LPs and 56 remixes on the economic mess we Dey face. Na joke ooo,” he mocked.



During John Mahama's time as president, Sarkodie released 'Inflation', 'Masses' and 'Dumsor' which touched on the economic situation and energy crisis. The musician is yet to release a song addressing same although the economic crisis continue to worsen.



In some social media reactions, netizens have indicated that DKB was being honest in his statement while noting that Sarkodie was a hypocrite.



“True talk Yaaro. Every passing day, I get convinced he probably was paid to be churning out those songs. He's probably been paid to shush now; who knows?” a user said.



Another added, “He's the greatest hypocrite of this generation” while a third said, “You are right.”



Meanwhile, calls for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked or resign following the economic crisis continue unabated. Some have also suggested that President Akufo-Addo should resign for failing to deliver.



Fuel prices continue to increase astronomically. A litre which sold at GH¢6 in January now sells at GH¢17.99 while the cedi has returned to its depreciation trajectory. It now sells at GH¢14.20 instead of GH¢6 early this year.





