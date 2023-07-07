DKB explains why he’s featuring lookalikes on Comedy Express

Entertainment of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stand-up comedian DKB has explained the rationale behind considering 4Kings, a celebrity lookalike group made up of four young men, on his Comedy Express show slated for July 7, 2023.



4Kings comprises the lookalikes of Mr Drew, Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Medikal.



The four men have been criticized by a section of the public for imitating celebrities they have a striking resemblance with, with some suggesting that it could lead to impersonation.



Others have, however, hailed the quartet and asked critics to cut them some slack arguing they have done nothing wrong by entertaining the public. They argued that until the quartet or any lookalike impersonates, criticisms against their actions are farfetched.



As DKB stages July’s edition of Comedy Express, he stated that 4Kings has an opportunity to become stars since they have a couple of songs they have composed and recorded for consumption.



According to him, these are the songs the 4Kings will perform at his event amidst some witty content.



"I put them on the show to come and entertain people,” said DKB. “I have also seen the content they put out; those guys are hilarious. It will be a great opportunity for them to perform some of their own music so believe that on the night they wouldn't be performing any music belonging to their famous doppelgangers."



Known to be Ghana’s premium monthly comedy show, the July edition is expected to be held at the Snap Cinema, Accra.



On the bill are OB Amponsah, Comedian Waris, MJ the Comedian and DKB.



BB