DKB can never get close to the rich men I roll with – Yaw Dabo

Entertainment of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Actor Yaw Dabo has hit back at DKB again.



Dabo and comedian, Derrick Kobina Boney better known as DKB were in disagreement some months ago.



It all started after they shot a commercial for Lele Ghana and the promise he got from the company was delayed.



DKB tagged Yaw Dabo as ungrateful and greedy during their misunderstanding.



Speaking in a recent interview with ZionFelix, Dabo was unhappy about the words DKB used against him.



The Kumawood actor stated that he is not greedy and if DKB does not understand the word, he should look for it.



Dabo claimed to be having access to some rich men that the comedian can never get close to. He added that these rich men will attest to the fact that he is not a greedy person.



The owner of Dabo Soccer Academy revealed that he has now picked up the items and money from Lele Ghana’s officer.



He detailed that he was given GH₵5,000 worth of rice and GH₵5,000 cash.



Meanwhile, that was not the information he got from DKB earlier. According to him, DKB informed him that the company was ready to give out GHS 2,500 worth of rice and GHS 2,500 cash, but it turned out to be untrue.



Dabo further stated that the management of the company even applauded him when took the items.



Watch the interview below.:



